Get Your Updated Rocker Look With GREY ANT’s New Sunglasses

After launching a clothing and diffusion line, GREY ANT branched out into sunglasses on a whim never knowing it would be so successful. The line, designed by Grant Krajecki, started with one pair and has grown to five after taking off with shoppers. In the next two or three months, GREY ANT will add five more styles to its aresenal of sick shades.

As an avid vinyl collector, GREY ANT designer Grant Krajecki gets a lot of his inspiration from rockers of years past.

“I’ll flip over the record and see a picture of Janice Joplin sitting on her bed wearing sunglasses and think, ‘Those sunglasses are so fun, they’re so big. I’ve never seen those — I would love to throw on a pair.’ But I’ll do my version of it,” Krajecki says.

“His version” means having the bottom of each pair of sunglasses sliced off, creating something that Janice Joplin would surely go for today.

Check out GREY ANT’s goods in the slideshow and on theirwebsite when it relaunches next week.