Get Your Summer on With Some Beachwear, Maybe Win Some

Before every summer I always fall in love with the trends that I see in magazines and on the racks of my favorite stores. I end up spending more than I should on things like platform wedges, floaty silk dresses and embellished halter tops. Then summer finally gets here and I find myself barefoot and wearing a pair of denim cut-offs and flimsy tank every day, while my fancy-schmancy pre-summer purchases remain hanging in my closet, tags intact. This summer, I have decided not to fight my casual tendencies; Im going to let my inner beach bum run free.

The folks at Quiksilver seem to agree with my summer philosophy. Their new womens collection is the perfect blend of laid-back bohemian and seaside chic, pulling inspiration from the vintage looks that populate the Quiksilver archives. Browsing through the lookbook shot on the beaches of Montauk made me so nostalgic for those three long gone months of carefree adolescence, midnight bonfires and cross-country road trips.

You also have a shot at winning some of these wares. Quiksilvers ‘Summer Stories’ Contest is love now on their Facebook page until April 15th. Submit your favorite summer story for a shot at something summery.

Click through to see some of my favorite images in the lookbook. I’m just saying maybe this may be what you want if you win.