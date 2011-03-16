Get Your St. Patrick’s Day On In Style, 3 Looks To Try On!

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, I’ve decided to put together a few outfits to get you through the day in style. Whether you’ll be stuck in the office all day or plan on getting drunk on green beer starting at noon, here are three looks to make sure you do up St. Patty’s in style. Just because your friends plan on dressing like clowns tomorrow and frankly, making fools of themselves doesn’t mean you have to. There are subtle way to incorporate green into your ensemble without looking ridiculous. Click through to see how.
For daytime drinking, make sure you throw on a pair of comfy shoes and bring along a large carry-all bag. You never know what you'll need to get your through the day.
Converse Sneakers, $39.50, at Delia's; J.Crew Low-rise Denim Shorts, $80, at Net-a-porter; Cynthia Vincent Berkeley Bag, $295, at Piperlime; Knitted Navy Merino Pocket Crop Top, $70, at Topshop; Nashelle Lucky Clover Necklace, $100, at Maxandchloe
This one's for all my fashion-conscious girls who'd like to join in the day's festivities without looking like a giant, green tool. Sorry, it had to be said...
Kain Aire open-knit linen-blend sweater, $260, at Net-a-porter; T By Alexander Wang Draped Tank Dress, $75, at Mytheresa; Julian Louie for Aldo Wedge, $125, at Aldo; Milly Leather Link Bangle, $125, at Milly; Kimchi Blue Canvas Backpack, $68, at UrbanOutfitters
For the nine to fivers out there! Just because you'll be stuck behind a desk all day doesn't mean you can't celebrate too. Subtly incorporate some green into your office look in the form of a blouse.
Alice + Olivia Easley Printed Button Down, $253, at Aliceandolivia; Ivory Seventies Style Tux Bootcut Trousers, $90, at Topshop; Aldo CAPECORAL Pump, $80, at Aldo; Kenneth Jay Lane Medium Link Necklace, $278, at Shopbop; Dark Tan Hard Leather Pushlock Clutch Bag, $55, at Topshop