Get Your St. Patrick’s Day On In Style, 3 Looks To Try On!

For daytime drinking, make sure you throw on a pair of comfy shoes and bring along a large carry-all bag. You never know what you'll need to get your through the day.

Converse Sneakers, $39.50, at Delia's; J.Crew Low-rise Denim Shorts, $80, at Net-a-porter; Cynthia Vincent Berkeley Bag, $295, at Piperlime; Knitted Navy Merino Pocket Crop Top, $70, at Topshop; Nashelle Lucky Clover Necklace, $100, at Maxandchloe