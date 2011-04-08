Get Your PS1 Downsized: Introducing the Wallet for Spring

When it comes to all things toting, totes are totes last season: spring is all about slimming it down with a sleek clutch clutch. And lucky for you, the boys of Proenza Schouler, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough, have downsized their in-demand it-bag to create the PS1 Wallet, in brand spankin’ new color ways.

The wallet retains the satchel’s classic flap front faade and is perfect for carrying the everyday essentials: phone, keys, cards, and cash money. Recognizing these babies cost a pretty penny, Hernandez and McCollough made sure to take extra care to keep their customers prt–dspenser: the wallet’s card slits are specially lined with a material designed to prevent the contents from becoming demagnitized.

Photo: Liam Goodman/Vogue.com