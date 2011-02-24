Get Your Proenza Schouler Fall 2011 First, Editor Style

Editors have often wrestled with the “will they or won’t they” of designer production post-runway shows. To translate, a market girl is always worried those McQueen Armadillos she photographed Victoria Beckham in won’t be available to actually purchase once the issue hits newsstands. It’s not just an editorial problem though, girls, it’s a real world one and Vogue‘s Lauren Santo Domingo along with partner Aslaug Magnusdottir created a site to solve it.

Moda Operandi offers pieces to purchase just days after Ginta Lapina struts in them. Case in point: the site is offering the entire Proenza Schouler Fall 2011 collection, so you can start planning which nights you’ll be wearing those Navajo inspired dresses now sans fear of disappointment with just a 50% deposit to reserve your pick. Once the item is produced you pay for the rest and it gets shipped directly to you in pretty packaging, bien sur.

Lauren Santo Domingo chooses who gets the honor of participating in the first online trunk show of its kind, but Jack and Lazaro were a no-brainer. The editor explains, “Proenza has so much excitement surrounding their show. Jack and Lazaro always present the most innovative collection of Fashion Week. This season was no different. Personally, I am so excited to be able to let women shop like an editor and place their orders straight from the runway!” Other it kids to look out for on the site include Prabal Gurung, Alexander Wang, Erdem, Charlotte Olympia and many, many more.

For the next five days StyleCasters can obtain membership to Moda Operandi, just click the link to sign up. You’ll be leaving Taylor Tomasi in your chic shadow on the street style circuit in no time.