Get Your Money’s Worth With These Old School Heritage Brands

We’re renaissance women. And no, we don’t mean the Michaelangelo era of old we’re thinking old school heritage brands that have stuck around for a reason. Whether it be because Americans are fond of harking back to simpler times when things get rough (see: Middle Eastern strife, oil spills), or because a certain preppy or pragmatic aesthetic is just plain cute.
It’s no secret that fashion’s most creative designers have been known to borrow from the utilitarian minds that preceded them, but every once in a while it just makes plain sense to opt for the original.
Many of the brands that are now sold in stores for the young and the young at heart think Opening Ceremony and Urban Outfitters or have found new life in e-commerce were established for some seriously useful purposes.
So whether you’re taking your boots and anorak up to the mountains or to Sunday brunch, check out the above slideshow where we’ve compiled our favorite old school but still cool brands that are worth every buck.
Related:
Wimbledon Prep! Get The Tennis Chic Look On And Off The Court
Balmain, Stella McCartney and Rag & Bone Think Utilitarian
A left coast label through and through, Filson was established by pioneering spirit C.C. Filson in Seattle in the late 1890s. Field bags are the label's signature and with it's clean, classic look, we see why. Duffel field bag, $320 by Filson
Fedoras must be on their way out any minute now. Start the next trend with a super cute fisherman's hat. Green packet hat, $49, by Filson
Anyone else thinking of YSL's famed safari collection? This jacket is classic. Women's bush jacket, $199.50, by Filson
The pea coat isn't an original look from the storied brand, but we love it anyway. Plus, the same style would cost at least twice as much if via nouveau luxury labels. Navy wool bomber jacket, $210, by Filson
Ladies are in the game too with on-trend skinny styles. This light gray style is on sale! Grey low 531 skinny jeans, $29.99, by Levi's
Levi's knew you were already stealing your bf's 501s so they made a version to actually fit you. Boyfriend cut jeans, $69.50, by Levi's
Levi's was founded in 1853 when Levi Strauss came from Buttenheim, Franconia, but the jeans we know and love didn't gain poplarity until the 1920s. Although this Americana brand now produces in China, these original 501s still have James Dean written all over them. Dark original 501's, $59.50, by Levi's
Headquartered in Freeport, Maine, L.L. Bean was founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, and has since grown from a one-man operation to a global brand. This chic nautical tote embodies the best of the Northeast label. Plus it comes in a madras version too! Canvas tote, $24.95, by L.L. Bean
Ditch the Uggs, and go with an American original. My family used to call these Duckie boots which just makes them all the cuter. Bean boots, $84, by L.L. Bean
A French classic that looks equally at-home in Cape Cod. Navy summer boatneck, $34.50, by L.L. Bean
Add a preppy touch to any look with a rope belt in navy. Navy belt, $24.95, by L.L. Bean
Pendleton has been a family-owned business for more than 140 years, and for 96 of those years they've been weaving world class woolens in their Northwest Mills. This Navajo-inspired signature blanket is seriously cool and will last for generations. Turquoise trail blanket, twin size, $198, by Pendleton
An awesome suede and faux fur vest we could easily see on the runway. Tan vest, $108 by Pendleton
This signature plaid jacket premiered 60 years ago, and is still classically cool. Wool '49er jacket, $178, by Pendleton
An easy anorak is a must-have and red is the color of the season. Skip the fast fashion version in favor of one that will last. Red anorak, $48.99, by Pendleton
In 1909, Harry Smith Shorey started making his own shoes in Downeast Maine and eventually Quoddy shoes were born. This brand is legit, as in every shoe is still made by hand to order for both men and ladies. That's some serious craftmanship. Grizzly boot, $359.99, by Quoddy
Low boots with ring detail would definitely work city-side too. Ring boot, $314.99, by Quoddy
Coxy slippers will never do you wrong plus you can rock these outside too if you like. River driver, $249.99, Quoddy
Legend has it that Woolrich was established in 1830 when John Rich, an immigrant from England, built his first woolen mill in Plum Run, Pennsylvania. That rustic vibe is still seen in all of the company's wares. We think this jacket is year-round perfection. Green mountain parka, $98, by Woolrich
Ideal for horse lovers, but also perfect paired with a body-con mini. Denim shirt, $45, by Woolrich
Add an unexpected Wild Wild West vibe to an otherwise modern decor. Cow print mirror 36x29, $439, by Woolrich
Inevitably you've spied this blanket on one ski vacay or another. The retro vibe is perfect. Multicolor stripe throw, $139, by Woolrich
Changing up the tried and true boat show, Sperry had a little fun with color and pattern. We think this animal print would be adorable with white jeans. Suede shoe, $79, by Sperry
Sperry Top-Sider was launched in 1935 when Paul Sperry invented the first boat shoe for sailors. Since then they've been the uniform of East coast blue bloods and more recently metropolitan ironic hipsters. We love this classic look for ladies and guys. Ice 2-eye boat shoe, $75, by Sperry
Sperry took their no-slip expertise to the world of rain boots. We love the texture of this chic version. Brown pelican lug boot, $75, by Sperry
As the creator of iconic summer footwear, the brand opted for a fun flip flop version of their signature look. Navy sandal, $50, by Sperry
Redwing was started by Charles Beckman and has been in the shoe game for more than 95 years. Tucked away in the Mississippi Valley, the brand has outfitted everyone from city dwellers, outdoorsmen to motorcycle enthusiasts. This style is so model off-duty we can hardly handle it. Black ankle boots, $145, by Redwing
Keep your guy rugged and cool in some signature Red Wings too. Tan pull-on boot, go to Redwing for dealers