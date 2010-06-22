Get Your Money’s Worth With These Old School Heritage Brands

We’re renaissance women. And no, we don’t mean the Michaelangelo era of old we’re thinking old school heritage brands that have stuck around for a reason. Whether it be because Americans are fond of harking back to simpler times when things get rough (see: Middle Eastern strife, oil spills), or because a certain preppy or pragmatic aesthetic is just plain cute.

It’s no secret that fashion’s most creative designers have been known to borrow from the utilitarian minds that preceded them, but every once in a while it just makes plain sense to opt for the original.

Many of the brands that are now sold in stores for the young and the young at heart think Opening Ceremony and Urban Outfitters or have found new life in e-commerce were established for some seriously useful purposes.

So whether you’re taking your boots and anorak up to the mountains or to Sunday brunch, check out the above slideshow where we’ve compiled our favorite old school but still cool brands that are worth every buck.

Related:

Wimbledon Prep! Get The Tennis Chic Look On And Off The Court

Balmain, Stella McCartney and Rag & Bone Think Utilitarian