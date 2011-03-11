Get Your Matthew Williamson For Less At Macy’s

Matthew Williamson, the British designer known for his use of bright colors and bold, trippy prints, is a very busy man these days. He released his first retrospective bookMatthew Williamsonlast fall, just launched a bridal collection, and now is partnering with Macy’s for a new capsule collection, which drops on April 13.

According to WWD, the designer explained, the collection aims to capture the essence of the mainline brand, with a focus on effortless glamour; dynamic prints; loosely structured silhouettes, and pops of strong color.

The line, meant to attract a younger, hipper customer to the store, will contain about 30 pieces, including embellished day and evening dresses, rompers, leather jackets, and printed scarves. Prices start at $50 for a blouse, reach $150 for a dress and top off at $300 for leather or suede items.

The ad campaign, which stars Dree Hemingway, debuts on Tuesday, and Matthew Williamson’s collection will be available in over 200 stores nationwide, as well as on Macys.com. If you’re excited about this collaboration, just you waitKarl Lagerfeld for Macy’s is next on the docket.

Photo via WWD