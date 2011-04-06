Get Your Lauren Conrad On The Cheap

Despite Lauren Conrad’s retreat from the reality TV camera lens, it seems she’s still a hot topic that gets people talking. Case in point: today, LC landed herself a three-book deal to follow her New York Times best-selling success with L.A. Candy. While convincing herself that she’s an author, Conrad hasn’t let her chops as one of the many celebrity-turned-designers collect dust. Although she’s forayed into a stand-alone line, Paper Crown, she hasn’t abandoned her deal with Kohl’s, who she’s been collaborating with for LC Lauren Conrad since 2009.

Kohl’s is one of those stores that makes me cringe with thoughts of mom jeans, but LC graces the discount chain store with some decent looks for Spring. Definitely a side step from Paper Crown, these more accessible looks play up Conrad’s affinity for chiffon and girly pastels, and some shoes from her collection, such as warm-weather appropriate platform sandals and espadrilles, actually don’t look too bad. Although you can’t expect much from a store counting soccer moms and tweens among their shoppers, for prices ranging at a mere $20 to $72, I’m not complaining.

Images via InStyle