Get Your J Brands – Now By Christopher Kane

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again it’s so refreshing when collaborations make sense! After a very fun Proenza Schouler splatter paint denim project, J.Brand is hooking up with wunderkind Christopher Kane. The two also worked on J Brand’s 5×5 project in support of young British fashion design talent. Aw, so sweet J Brand.

Kane, who not only designs his namesake line and Versus, is psyched to make something with the masses in mind, saying, I am very excited about my new working relationship with J Brand. We have the potential to grow a very strong denim business and are thrilled to be working with the best in the business.”

The above photo is from Kane’s Fall 2011 collection and I’m not sure if it’s his J Brand style, but it would be smart if it were because it’s mad cute. The collection will eventually be available, well, everywhere that’s the trick with reaching the masses, no?