Get Your Beach Body Now-Just Keep It This Time

Some people meditate, go to church or synagogue. Some people have a healer or follow the Dalai Lama. I have exercise and my high priestess is Loi Jordon.

Yes, exercise is great for focus and endorphins. During class is literally the ONLY time I can quiet my ever-churning mind. But on a real tip, as Loi would say, we want to “look hot and sexy.” Isn’t it really the sight of my clavicle protruding prominently from my chest as I execute that 30th push-up in a row that keeps me coming back? The answer is “yes.”

I asked my guru to give me the goods so I can pass along the gospel. It seems simple but the truth is, there is no magic trick. It’s hard work. But if you follow stringently, Loi can literally change your body in two weeks. I know because it happened to me.

Check out Loi’s tips for getting your beach body now. There’s still time but you gotta get started today.

You can find Loi @ The Sports Club/LA, NYSC and Equinox. Follow on Facebook and or Twitter. Do it. It’ll change your life and body. Trust.

ALL FRESH FOOD. Cut out all junk food/processed foods/refined sugar from your diet. As much fresh, natural foods as possible. Lots of green, leafy veggies and lean protein balanced with whole grains. Limit starchy foods from your diet. Eat smaller, balanced meals every 2-3 hours as well.

CARDIO CARDIO CARDIO!!! REV up the cardio for max results. If you do not currently work out, start with three sessions of 30 minutes a week. If you are a workout vet, 5 sessions of 45 minutes to an hour a week. Be sure to mix it up for best results. Try combination workouts as well like BootCamp, Cardio Sculpt, and other High Intensity Interval Training workouts.

DON’T FORGET THE WEIGHTS!!! Weight training will help you lose more fat and also boost your resting metabolic rate which means a hotter body sooner!

WATER WATER AND MORE WATER!!! About 2 liters a day. Limit alcohol, soda and caffeine.

NO ADDED SALT! Salts bloats you up so skip the added salt from your diet.