Get Up Close & Personal with Valentino’s Gorg SS12 Looks!

I’m a big fan of Valentino. We love shooting their gowns and accessories for our fashion editorials, and I even interviewed the brand’s Creative Directors during fashion week. But seeing the looks on the runway is never the same as getting up close and personal — especially for a label known for their superior craftsmanship and heritage materials.

You can only imagine what a treat it was to be able to preview the Spring 2012 runway collection’s amazing lace and sheer looks in person at the Valentino showroom earlier today. Aside from crisp chiffon blouses and the most intricate embroidery, I also loved all the amazing leather goods on display.

Click through to take a sneak peek at our Spring favorites, and let us know what you think!

Photos: Truc Nguyen

Runway photos: Imaxtree