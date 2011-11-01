StyleCaster
Share

Get Up Close & Personal with Valentino’s Gorg SS12 Looks!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Get Up Close & Personal with Valentino’s Gorg SS12 Looks!

Truc
by
Get Up Close & Personal with Valentino’s Gorg SS12 Looks!
12 Start slideshow

I’m a big fan of Valentino. We love shooting their gowns and accessories for our fashion editorials, and I even interviewed the brand’s Creative Directors during fashion week. But seeing the looks on the runway is never the same as getting up close and personal — especially for a label known for their superior craftsmanship and heritage materials.

You can only imagine what a treat it was to be able to preview the Spring 2012 runway collection’s amazing lace and sheer looks in person at the Valentino showroom earlier today. Aside from crisp chiffon blouses and the most intricate embroidery, I also loved all the amazing leather goods on display.

Click through to take a sneak peek at our Spring favorites, and let us know what you think!

Photos: Truc Nguyen
Runway photos: Imaxtree

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

The Spring collection, set up in the New York Valentino showroom.

Left, runway image. Right, a closer look at the details.

Left, runway image. Right, a closer look at the details.

Left, runway image. Right, a closer look at the sleeve.

Left, runway image. Right, a closer look at the details.

Left, runway image. Right, a closer look at the side view.

Left, runway image. Right, the look up close.

Amazing clutches.

Great tote bags from the Spring collection.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Tali Lennox is One Cool Chica as the New Face of MANGO

Tali Lennox is One Cool Chica as the New Face of MANGO
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share