We’re not sure what Holden Caulfield would make of what tie designer Hugh Simms has created for his eponymous line this fall, but Nate Archibald (or PC Peterson) would eat it up.

Simms, an avid surfer, Ivy League grad, and advisor to the Library of Congress (seriously), is part of a growing number of craftsman who are spearheading the regrowth of L.A.’s fashion and manufacturing industry. All of his accessories are handmade in the city and he claims that “to make clothing with a true American style, it needs be made by American hands,” a mantra both President Obama and Paul Newman can be proud of.

The label posseses what Simms calls “Ivy League Grit,” making the nine different styles perfect for the Harvard-bound student who likes to mix Opening Ceremony jeans with Ralph Lauren slim fit oxfords. The team certainly got creative, with styles ranging from “Rusty Gate,” featuring diagonally-striped navy blue and maroon silk with an eagle crest, and “Werewolf Priests”–horizontal green and navy blocks emblazoned with a wolf snarling on a stylized shield. Boarding school boys will love the cleverly-placed back strip, which allows the reverse colors on the backside to jauntily peek out. Sadly, there’s nothing for the Hogwarts or Slytherin lover. Maybe next year?

Grab your preppy handbook, a lacrosse stick, and some Ksubi aviators and start working on those college apps. Ivies only please.

Hugh Simms is available exclusively at hughsimms.com.