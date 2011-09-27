StyleCaster
Share

Get This Look For Less: Sienna Miller Does Casual Chic

What's hot
StyleCaster

Get This Look For Less: Sienna Miller Does Casual Chic

Jessica Rubin
by
Get This Look For Less: Sienna Miller Does Casual Chic
6 Start slideshow

While it’s fun to scope out the over-the-top ensembles of our favorite street style stars, it’s difficult to emulate or aspire over looks that include seven-inch platforms and glitter spandex shorts. Enter Sienna Miller. The actress and fashion icon was snapped during Milan Fashion Week looking trendy and amazing, wearing duds that are both covetable and attainable.

We’ve found some amazing pieces to help you get Miller’s look on a more realistic budget. Click through for an assortment of wardrobe staples and inspired accessories that will take your casual Friday style to a whole new level of sartorial fun.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

DAY Birger et Mikkelsen, The OutNet, $122.

Eyelet Knit Top, Forever 21, $17.80.

Trouvé Faux Leather Front Leggings, Nordstrom, $38.

Steve Madden 'Wiicked' Wedge Bootie, Nordstrom, $129.95.

Cooperative Slouchy Suede Satchel, Urban Outfitters, $79.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Minx x Missoni and Many More: Nail Designs We’re Coveting

Minx x Missoni and Many More: Nail Designs We’re Coveting
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share