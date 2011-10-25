Get This Look For Less: Rachel Bilson Perfects Weekend Chic

Ever since the days of the OC, Rachel Bilson has been an American style icon. Her sweet, girly aesthetic combined with some serious knowledge about style and how to piece together an outfit has made her one of Hollywood’s best-dressed celebs, both on and off the red carpet.

We found this pic of Bilson out and about the other day and we had to share it with you. Her look is perfect for a weekend lunch and shopping trip; it’s both effortless and fashionable and gives off a vibe of flawless ease.

We did some scouting and found some great options to recreate Bilson’s style on your own. Click through for our picks and let us know in the comment section below if you would cop this look!