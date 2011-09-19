Get This Look For Less: Kate Moss Does Denim On Denim

Kate Moss is making it official: the Canadian tuxedo is back. But don’t be afraid to embrace this denim on denim look. When done right, it in no way resembles your friendly neighborhood truck driver, but rather comes off as a sleek, chic take on our favorite material. For many, a full denim ensemble is only acceptable when mixing different shades and tones of the fabric. Moss however, shows us that keeping things monotone can and DOES work.

The trick is to get creative with your accessories and use modern cuts and silhouettes to keep the your outfit feeling fresh and innovative. We were so inspired by Moss’s style at the Mulberry show in London that we did a little research and found an affordable way to emulate her vamped up denim look. Click through for our fabulous denim finds and funky accessories that will spruce up your fall wardrobe without killing your shopping budget.