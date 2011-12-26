Get This Look For Less! Blake Lively Gives Metallic A Go

The Look: Multi Strap Vest, $60, at TopShop; Tall Toothpick Jean, $108, at <a href="https://www.jcrew.com/browse/single_product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTprd_id=845524441821432&FOLDERfolder_id=2534374302027321&srcCode=AFFI00001&siteId=J84DHJLQkR4-JBV8psmEGN0a0XAFzsetCg” target=”_blank”>J.Crew; BB Dakota Royale Sequin Jacket, $67.99, at PiperLime; Vinca Camuto Cuff, $88, at Zappos

Whether she’s strutting around the Upper East Side or gracing the covers of tabloid magazines, Blake Lively always looks fierce. I mean, we would nominate her for Spring Fling Queen — wouldn’t you?

Unfortunately, not many of us have an expendable bank account to drop thousands on amazing designer duds. Luckily for you, StyleCaster hears your call. So we’ve decided to give you an amazing look and make it affordable. Check out the pic above for our credit card friendly version of Lively’s ensemble!