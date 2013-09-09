We’re in Love With This Theyskens’ Theory Fall Look: Here’s How To Recreate It

While there’s something inherently sexy about pencil skirts, there are few items of clothing quite as flirty as an above-the-knee swingy skirt.

The cut offers just the right amount of volume and movement to be flattering, and this fall, the styling possibilities are endless. For instance, at the Theyskens’ Theory Fall 2013 show, models wore cozy-looking cream-colored sweaters over short swingy skirts paired with structured knee-high leather boots, a look we’re itching to recreate this fall.

MORE: Fall Fashion: 12 Trends To Know Now

What we love about this pairing is how it seamlessly blends fashion with comfort—not an easy feat. Plus, the juxtaposition of proportions and fabrics make this look a perfect example of casual chic, with an element of fall’s 90’s grunge trend thrown in for good measure.

That said, all of the items featured in the above shopping gallery work just as well with other staples you have in wardrobe as well. The swingy skirts, for example, would look perfect paired with a tucked in blouse or T-shirt, a pair of flats, or a cute moto jacket, while the big sweaters will look cozy-cool with everything from jeans to leggings. And as for the knee-high boots—one of fall’s biggest trends—we say wear ’em with everywhere.

Click through the images to see 12 swing skirts, as well as chunky sweaters and boots to make recreating the pictured look infinitely easier. You’re welcome.