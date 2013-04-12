Get The Look: Kate Moss’ Effortlessly Cool Off-Duty Style

You don’t have to be a fashion expert to know that Kate Moss is pretty much it when it comes to personal style. A supermodel who’s been in the industry for 25 years, Moss has graced high-fashion runways and magazine covers, but it’s her own way of off-duty dressing that really gets people excited, with street-style stars and It girls the world over knocking themselves out to emulate her effortless style.
Good news: You too can emulate Kate’s signature style with ease and, better yet, with easily accessible pieces. From your favorite structured blazer to your go-to black pumps, it’s all about styling classic pieces in unique ways—an act Moss has got down pat.
Here, we’ve rounded up four classic Kate Moss looks to copy and provided the pieces with which to do it. So browse through the gallery and start shopping now!
Nothing exudes cool more than an all-black ensemble— especially when there's leather pants involved!
Black Blazer
Vanessa Bruno Open Front Crepe Blazer, $649; at La Garconne
Leather Pants
BDG Twig High-Rise Faux Leather 5-Pocket Pant, $69; at Urban Outfitters
Ankle Booties
Sam Edelman Louie Boots, $159.95; at Zappos
Black Eyeliner
Rimmel Glam' Eyes Precise Design Liquid Eyeliner, $6.49; at Walgreens
When the Brit isn't on the catwalk or the streets of London, she's hitting up music festivals in effortless ensembles.
Military Jacket
Buckled Utility Jacket, $32.80; at Forever 21
Basic Tee
High Roller Neppy Tank, $24; at Topshop
Denim Cutoffs
Dolphin Hem Denim Cut Off, $68; at Free People
Rain Boots
Hunter Original Rainboots, $135; at Piperlime
For a night out, Moss keeps it sexy and chic with the perfect balance of showing a little skin and covering up.
Minidress
T by Alexander Wang Drape Back Dress, $225; at Shopbop
Fur Jacket
A Wear Collarless Faux Fur Jacket, $124.69; at ASOS
Pointy-Toed Pumps
Leather Court Shoe, $89.90; at Zara
Red Lipstick
Rimmel Lasting Finish by Kate Moss Lipstick, prices may vary; at all drugstore locations
Look #4
Even when Kate goes for a laid-back ensemble, she never ceases to retain that coveted cool-girl thing she's always has going on.
Tailored Vest
Ralph Lauren Collection Christian Diamond Dobby Cotton-Blend Vest, $350; at The Outnet
Striped Shorts
Madewell Striped Cutoff Shorts, $65; at Shopbop
Felted Fedora
Shorter Brim Fedora, $50; at Topshop
Ballet Flats
Classic Leather Ballet Flats, $125; at J.Crew