StyleCaster
Share

Get The Look: Kate Moss’ Effortlessly Cool Off-Duty Style

What's hot
StyleCaster

Get The Look: Kate Moss’ Effortlessly Cool Off-Duty Style

Marina Zheng
by
Get The Look: Kate Moss’ Effortlessly Cool Off-Duty Style
20 Start slideshow

You don’t have to be a fashion expert to know that Kate Moss is pretty much it when it comes to personal style. A supermodel who’s been in the industry for 25 years, Moss has graced high-fashion runways and magazine covers, but it’s her own way of off-duty dressing that really gets people excited, with street-style stars and It girls the world over knocking themselves out to emulate her effortless style.

Good news: You too can  emulate Kate’s signature style with ease and, better yet, with easily accessible pieces. From your favorite structured blazer to your go-to black pumps, it’s all about styling classic pieces in unique ways—an act Moss has got down pat.

Here, we’ve rounded up four classic Kate Moss looks to copy and provided the pieces with which to do it. So browse through the gallery and start shopping now!

More: 50 Street Style Stars You Need to Know Now

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Nothing exudes cool more than an all-black ensemble— especially when there's leather pants involved!

Black Blazer

Vanessa Bruno Open Front Crepe Blazer, $649; at La Garconne 

Leather Pants

BDG Twig High-Rise Faux Leather 5-Pocket Pant, $69; at Urban Outfitters

Ankle Booties

Sam Edelman Louie Boots, $159.95; at Zappos

Black Eyeliner

Rimmel Glam' Eyes Precise Design Liquid Eyeliner, $6.49; at Walgreens

When the Brit isn't on the catwalk or the streets of London, she's hitting up music festivals in effortless ensembles. 

Military Jacket

Buckled Utility Jacket, $32.80; at Forever 21

Basic Tee

High Roller Neppy Tank, $24; at Topshop

Denim Cutoffs

Dolphin Hem Denim Cut Off, $68; at Free People

Rain Boots

Hunter Original Rainboots, $135; at Piperlime

For a night out, Moss keeps it sexy and chic with the perfect balance of showing a little skin and covering up. 

Minidress 

T by Alexander Wang Drape Back Dress, $225; at Shopbop

Fur Jacket

A Wear Collarless Faux Fur Jacket, $124.69; at ASOS

Pointy-Toed Pumps

Leather Court Shoe, $89.90; at Zara

Red Lipstick

Rimmel Lasting Finish by Kate Moss Lipstick, prices may vary; at all drugstore locations

Look #4

Even when Kate goes for a laid-back ensemble, she never ceases to retain that coveted cool-girl thing she's always has going on. 

Tailored Vest

Ralph Lauren Collection Christian Diamond Dobby Cotton-Blend Vest, $350; at The Outnet

Striped Shorts

Madewell Striped Cutoff Shorts, $65; at Shopbop

Felted Fedora

Shorter Brim Fedora, $50; at Topshop

Ballet Flats

Classic Leather Ballet Flats, $125; at J.Crew

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Weekend Agenda: Sangria Time and the Jackie Robinson Biopic

Weekend Agenda: Sangria Time and the Jackie Robinson Biopic
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share