Get Support While You Give Support

We’ll admit it, there’s not much more than Halloween on our minds at the moment, what with constant costume tweets overtaking our Twitter feeds and sites posting their best Halloween stories but we still haven’t forgotten that there’s still one week left of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. If you haven’t done something yet to support the cause, here’s your chance to give back while stocking up some essentials.

From now until October 31, American Eagle Outfitters will be donating $1 of each bra sold from their intimates line, aerie, to Bright Pink, a national non-profit organization that provides education and support to young women who are at high risk for ovarian and breast cancer. Founded by Lindsay Avner, a young woman herself, who watched her grandmother and great grandmother pass away from the disease within the same month, Bright Pink aims to offer support to women who have been affected by breast cancer.

If you’re in need of a little lift literally! check out aerie’s selection of bras including everything from push-ups to strapless to animal print varieties.