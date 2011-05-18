Get Summer Ready With Tracy Anderson and Juicy

I went to last night’s Juicy Couture event thinking I’d see some cute clothes to add to my summer wardrobe and get a couple of bikini-body tips from the famed Tracy Anderson. Well, it was all that and more, because little did I know that Tracy was going to be leading an impromptu mini arm workout. As if I weren’t already ready for summer, now thanks to Tracy and some fly gear from Juicy I couldn’t be more excited for some sun and 90 degree days at the beach.

Besides my new sunnies, my favorite part of the night had to be the low-cal summer cocktails from the girls at C & J nutrition. I’m probably going to spend many nights this summer sipping on their revitalize cocktail. The recipes for both drinks are below, and make sure to click through for some of my favorite Juicy pieces and more party pics.

The revitalize cocktail: A low-cal cucumber green tea cocktail, made with cucumber infused vodka, green tea, lemon, and a touch of honey. The drink is low in calories (around 100 – 120) but as an added benefit, using green tea makes it high in antioxidants (great for skin health) and a compound call EGCG, which has been shown to help increase metabolism.

Calorie scorching lemonade margarita: This is a spiced lemonade drink that includes tequila, lemon juice/splash of lemonade and a touch of cayenne pepper. It’s a fresh take on a margarita using lemon instead of lime, and cayenne for spice and nutrition benefits. There’s recent research showing that cayenne pepper and other spices can help suppress appetite and also give you a metabolism boost so in addition to being light in calories, the drink would offer an extra boost by having the added pepper/spice. The calorie count in this drink are at 100 – 120 calories (a typical margarita is about 350 – 400 calories).