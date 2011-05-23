StyleCaster
Get Stacked: 12 Sick Heels for Summer

Kerry Pieri
by
I love wedges, I think they’re fantastic and there’s something about being able to walk in your shoes that makes them so incredibly appealing. Since ease in walking is a priority here, a solid stacked heel comes in close second to a full on wedge, most preferably paired with a platform. Plus, there’s something just a bit more demure about having a heel instead of a large block carved out of wood attached to your feet that makes a whole look just a bit softer.

Store your boots and give your wedges a break with twelve seriously adorable stacked heels available now.

Topshop patent stripe heel, $160, at Topshop

Miista brown leather shoe, $189.95, at Solestruck

Jeffrey Campbell Sherman bootie, $189.95, at Solestruck

Dolce Vita Emery style, $199.95, at Solestruck

Jessica Simpson grey Massi style, $89, at Piperlime

Christopher Kane platform sandals, $650, at Net-a-Porter

Lanvin pink patent pumps, $1,075, at Net-a-Porter

Proenza Schouler cut-out booties, $1,075, at Ssense

Jeffrey Campbell elastic heel shoe, $199, at Urban Outfitters

Aldo snakeskin heel, $110, at Aldo Shoes

Nine West Stylin' Shoe in black, $89, at Nine West

Pencey open toe bootie, $316, at Shopbop

