Get Stacked: 12 Sick Heels for Summer

I love wedges, I think they’re fantastic and there’s something about being able to walk in your shoes that makes them so incredibly appealing. Since ease in walking is a priority here, a solid stacked heel comes in close second to a full on wedge, most preferably paired with a platform. Plus, there’s something just a bit more demure about having a heel instead of a large block carved out of wood attached to your feet that makes a whole look just a bit softer.

Store your boots and give your wedges a break with twelve seriously adorable stacked heels available now.