Get a Sneak Peek at Broadway’s New Hotspot

Does it sometimes make you angry to know that there’s awesome stores in other countries that you just don’t have access to? Canada-based Aritizia feels your pain and is making it up to you by opening a flagship in the heart of SoHo on Broadway in NYC.

New Yorkers can be an impatient crew of fashion forward ones though, so while the Aritizia people are busy making the store pretty for a mid-May opening, they also set up The Aritzia Shop Before the Shop so you can get in on Aritzia’s particular brand of Pacific Northwest cool vibe now.

The 26 year old brand has 8 lines of its own and also stocks some of mine (and I’m sure your) very favorite names including Vanessa Bruno accessories, Acne, and J. Brand.

The price points for the main lines are super accessible, staying in the under $200 range. Click through for some of my favorite Spring picks there’s way more where that came from.

Aritizia Shop Before the Shop

524 Broadway at Spring Street

3rd Floor

212-334-3255

Monday – Sunday: 12 to 6 / Friday: 12 to 8