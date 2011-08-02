Get a Six Figure Job Without A Four Year Degree

We all wish we were making millions working our dream job, right? But many, like the nation, have fallen on hard times.

However, if being a fashion designer is the object of your career dreams Newsday‘s got some good news for you! It has been ranked one of the top six figure jobs you can earn without a four year degree.

While this seems impossible with all the competition out there, Newsday reports the median annual salary for a fashion designer is $64,260 with the 90th percentile hitting the six figure mark at $130,900.

The catch is being a designer is not just about being a professional but an artist. “This is one career where you’ve either got it or you don’t. About 25 percent of fashion designers are self-employed. If you’re a real creative genius, you might be able to get by with only a high school education” Newsday reports.

If you’re not sure you can hack it in fashion design check out your others options via Newsday. Fire chief sounds…hot.