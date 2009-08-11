Get Schooled!

Former Dalton teacher and Middle School English Chair Anisha Lakhani’s private school tell-all book has hit shelves nation-wide, this time in paperback…which we all know is perfect for tossing in your beach bags!

In the supposed “reality” show NYC Prep, P.C. Peterson scoffs that education can be bought, but never elaborates. Lakhani, however, tells us exactly how in her delicious behind-the-scenes novel, Schooled. Don’t be fooled by the Henri Bendel’s bag cover, it’s not all fluff. Indeed, The Wall Street Journal lauds, “Schooled isn’t only a novel: It is a piece of sociology.” Game’s up, P.C. and gang, looks like private school suddenly went public.

Schooled‘s protaganist, Anna Taggert, echoes real life former tutor Lakhani, whose own jaw-dropping experiences find their way into the almost unbelievable plots. As you enter a world of Barney’s, pushy parents, and desperate students chasing Ivy League dreams, you’ll see just how far today’s kids will go to get, well, schooled. And the paperback’s release date – on the day Bravo airs the NYC Prep season finale – is so timely that one wonders if the powers to be at Hyperion Books have known all along that America would want more. It’s just the antidote we all need while waiting for Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen to return to their CW thrones in September. Yale, here we come.

