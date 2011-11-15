Get Ready, We Can Help You Creep The Twilight Movies

If you’re anything like the StyleCaster team members, the thought of the new Twilight movie Breaking Dawn makes you go weak at the knees. If you’re obsessed with all things Robert Pattinson, vampire and awkward (Hi K-Stew!) then we have just the thing for you. Behold, a stalker’s map to Twilight. Below are some of the locations from the movie, which you can visit yourself — if you’re willing to visit some of the world’s less accessible locals. So scroll down, Twihards. We’ve always got your backs.

Oregon

Want to pretend you’re at prom with Edward and Bella? Head to The View Point Inn, 40301 East Larch Mountain Road, Corbett, Oregon. If you’re tired after your trek, the inn offers lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. And you’re in good company. Besides hosting vampires and werewolves, Presidents and royalty have stayed within The View Point’s historic walls.

Canada

It seems that those Twilight kids always manage to find themselves in a dense, dark forest. Want to hunt around for a shred of Jacob’s t-shirt? Make your way to Belcarra Regional Park, Port Moody. Just please bring a flashlight. We hear that in Twilight: Breaking Dawn, newborn vampires “emerge” from the water. Seriously.

Italy

New Moon, which was filmed in Italy, lensed some shots in Volterra, a town in the heart of Tuscany. The local tourism office has maps for self-guided tours of Twilight filming spots and shops are filled with New Moon merchandise, including glassware.

Brazil

Since at its core Twilight is softcore vampire porn, we’re anticipating there will be many a honeymooning couple hoping to recreate the magic of Edward and Bella’s post-marital romp in the new Breaking Dawn movie. And now you can. The house, called Casa Em Paratay, is located near Mamangua Bay and can be your temporary home for a mere $7,000 a night.

Caribbean

There’s nothing like a good mid-ocean makeout session, right? Edward and Bella engage in many a smooch at Magens Bay Beach in St. Thomas. You know, if you ever happen to be in the area.

So there you have it. Happy hunting!

Image courtesy ofMCMULLAN CO/SIPA.