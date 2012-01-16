Get Ready To Live The Dream: The ‘Clueless’ Closet Is Here!

OMOMGOMG. That’s all we can say. Ever since we first got lost in the fabulous world of Clueless, we’ve dreamed of having ourselves a bona fide virtual closet a la Cher. And now, finally, it’s here. Gone are the way harsh mornings of standing in front of your closet, searching for the energy to try on an outfit (Ugh. As if!).

The good folks over at FaceCake Marketing Technologies have created a program that allows you to virtually try on your clothes without ever having to look to your maid that speaks “Mexican” or your multi-millionaire of a father who bills $500.00 an hour.

