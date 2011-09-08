Get Ready For FNO With New Italo-Disco From Glass Candy

Gorilla vs Bear calls”Warm in the Winter” an “expansive, shimmering new disco-pop gem from Portland’sGlass Candy.”

The long-awaited new single from the “new-Italo-disco pioneers” is available on iTunes now but you have to wait for the vinyl.Put”Beautiful Object” on your FNO (Fashion’s Night Out) getting ready play list. It’s sure to get you in perfect party-mode.

And if you are dying to see the band live you’re in luck—GlassCandy is set to perform on the West Coast withChromatics starting in L.A. Go to Gorillavsbear for full schedule and watch “Beautiful Object” below.