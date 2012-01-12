Get Ready, Another Pointless Lawsuit Is On The Scene

Although the YSL vs. Louboutin drama hasn’t quite gone away yet, another lawsuit is ready to steal the spotlight. And it’s even more superfluous than the red sole battle. We’re calling this one: the banana war.

The Andy Warhol designed banana cover of a Velvet Underground album has become something of an iconic symbol. It’s covered everything from canvas bags to iPhone covers, apparently sans a registered copyright. But now the former band is coming forward saying that the image is “immediately recognize[d] ” as the “symbol of The Velvet Underground,” and they want to cash in on the goods.

We’re going to go ahead and put a big fat FALSE label on that one. According to Hollywood Reporter, “The band is suing for false designation of origin, unfair competition and misappropriation. The band is asking for damages on its trademark-based claims and also seeking a declaratory judgement that the image is in the public domain.”

Regardless of who wins this unnecessary lawsuit, that damn banana always has been, and probably always will be, one of Warhol’s most famous creations. What do you think the outcome of this legal battle will be? Let us know in the comments section below!