StyleCaster
Share

Get A Peek At The Sketchbooks Of Karl, Vivienne And Matthew Williamson!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Get A Peek At The Sketchbooks Of Karl, Vivienne And Matthew Williamson!

Alyssa
by
Get A Peek At The Sketchbooks Of Karl, Vivienne And Matthew Williamson!
8 Start slideshow

We’ve already given you plenty of holiday gifting suggestions for your artsy and/or romantic girlfriends, but here’s something else that you can add to that list.

Vogue UK got a peek at Fashion Designers’ Sketchbooks, the new book by Central Saint Martin’s lecturer and freelance fashion writer Hywel Davies. He’s collected collages and drawings from some of the world’s top designers, including John Galliano,Karl Lagerfeld, Dries Van Noten, Matthew Williamson and Vivienne Westwood. The sketches are juxtaposed with photographs, interviews and mood boards, and with all of the insight and inspiration it provides, it’s almost like taking a look inside the private diary of your fashion icon.

The book is available through Laurence King Publishing for $40.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

A peek inside "Fashion Designers' Sketchbooks" by Hywel Davies

Sketches by Peter Jensen

Sketches and mood board by Carola Euler

Sketch by Margaret Howell

A collage by the legendary Dries Van Noten.

Sketches by PPQ

Sketch by Eley Kishimoto

Sketch by Matthew Williamson

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Punk Diary: 6 Boys Behind The Scenes

Punk Diary: 6 Boys Behind The Scenes

Promoted Stories

share