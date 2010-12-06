Get A Peek At The Sketchbooks Of Karl, Vivienne And Matthew Williamson!

We’ve already given you plenty of holiday gifting suggestions for your artsy and/or romantic girlfriends, but here’s something else that you can add to that list.

Vogue UK got a peek at Fashion Designers’ Sketchbooks, the new book by Central Saint Martin’s lecturer and freelance fashion writer Hywel Davies. He’s collected collages and drawings from some of the world’s top designers, including John Galliano,Karl Lagerfeld, Dries Van Noten, Matthew Williamson and Vivienne Westwood. The sketches are juxtaposed with photographs, interviews and mood boards, and with all of the insight and inspiration it provides, it’s almost like taking a look inside the private diary of your fashion icon.

The book is available through Laurence King Publishing for $40.