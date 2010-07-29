StyleCaster
Get Paris Chic In 20 Great Pieces

Call it everyday wear with an added dose of joie de vivre, but our fave Franais designers just seem to get it right. Girls who swoon over Chanel boucl and Dior refinement will be pleased to recognize a similar vibe for a more affordable price point from contemporary brands well-versed in City of Light style. We’re hardly Francophiles, but when it comes to the unstudied chic of the Paris girl, we’re likely to take notes.

Get in on that August-off, 10PM dinners and 30-hour work week vibe with 20 pieces that inhabit that unique tousled insouciance… and don’t forget to say merc.

Isabel Marant Fall 2010. Photo: ImaxTree

Silk slouch pants, $117, by Iro

Gold obi belt, $69, by Antik Batik

Gray silk mini skirt, $312 (after conversion), by Isabel Marant Etoile

Blue silk cocktail dress, $168, by A.P.C

Red cowl neck dress, $225, by Paul & Joe Sister

Grey fitted dress, $439, by Vanessa Bruno

Black chiffon dress with sequins, $332.50, by Vanessa Bruno

White henley blouse, $190, by See by Chloé

Black beaded vest, $123, by Iro

White mini dress, $295, by Iro

Bambi wool sweater, $285, by Paul & Joe Sister

Boucle tweed jacket, $380, by Isabel Marant Etoile

Black slouch blazer, $462, by Vanessa Bruno

Blue sequined skirt, $360, by Antik Batik

Printed silk crepe blouse, $355, by Isabel Marant Etoile

Brown leather skirt, $595, by See by Chloé

Red crochet top, $119, by A.P.C.

Layered mini, $225, by Maje

Black pleated shoulder jacket, $405, by Maje

Army green linen blend jacket, $655, by Sandro

