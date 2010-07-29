Get Paris Chic In 20 Great Pieces

Call it everyday wear with an added dose of joie de vivre, but our fave Franais designers just seem to get it right. Girls who swoon over Chanel boucl and Dior refinement will be pleased to recognize a similar vibe for a more affordable price point from contemporary brands well-versed in City of Light style. We’re hardly Francophiles, but when it comes to the unstudied chic of the Paris girl, we’re likely to take notes.

Get in on that August-off, 10PM dinners and 30-hour work week vibe with 20 pieces that inhabit that unique tousled insouciance… and don’t forget to say merc.

