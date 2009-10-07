StyleCaster
Share

Get The Look: Whitney Port on The City Season 2, Ep. 2

What's hot
StyleCaster

Get The Look: Whitney Port on The City Season 2, Ep. 2

Jessica
by

Last night on The City, Whitney Port looked cute in flowy frocks. Her first look consisted of Biba for Topshop‘s coral bow shoulder dress and chunky blue suede boots.

image

image

To get a similar look try these options accessible in the StyleCaster shop!

image

AKA New York Teal Chiffon Flutter Dress with Art Deco Mirror Belt. image

Brian Atwood pink suede open-toe ankle boot with back zipper. Even though this look isn’t exactly the same, it’s perfect with black tights for this season. The splash of color will add vibrancy to your most likely muted fall wardrobe!

image

Craving one of Whitney’s actual looks? You’re in luck! Shop the Bensoni black lipstick print ruffle dress at StyleCaster.

image

Pair it with black tights and these cute Michael Antonio black open toe booties and call it a day!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share