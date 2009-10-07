Get The Look: Whitney Port on The City Season 2, Ep. 2

Last night on The City, Whitney Port looked cute in flowy frocks. Her first look consisted of Biba for Topshop‘s coral bow shoulder dress and chunky blue suede boots.

To get a similar look try these options accessible in the StyleCaster shop!

AKA New York Teal Chiffon Flutter Dress with Art Deco Mirror Belt.

Brian Atwood pink suede open-toe ankle boot with back zipper. Even though this look isn’t exactly the same, it’s perfect with black tights for this season. The splash of color will add vibrancy to your most likely muted fall wardrobe!

Craving one of Whitney’s actual looks? You’re in luck! Shop the Bensoni black lipstick print ruffle dress at StyleCaster.

Pair it with black tights and these cute Michael Antonio black open toe booties and call it a day!