StyleCaster
Share

Get The Look: Whitney Houston In ‘The Preacher’s Wife’

What's hot
StyleCaster

Get The Look: Whitney Houston In ‘The Preacher’s Wife’

Liz Doupnik
by
Get The Look: Whitney Houston In ‘The Preacher’s Wife’
7 Start slideshow

This weekend, we celebrated the life and talent of none other than Whitney Houston. She not only taught us about hard work (even when you’re as stupidly gifted as she was) but also the drive to continue to evolve as an artist, but ultimately as a woman.

Willing to admit her mistakes and be humbled by the attention she so greatly deserved, Whitney will remain an icon well past our time. Leaving behind not only a slew of songs we shamelessly belt in the shower, she also left us some pretty killer movies.

While Waiting to Exhale may be one of our favorite chick flicks of all time, we can’t get over how much The Preacher’s Wife stuck with us. That’s why, instead of sticking to the norm and citing some of her more infamous looks (trust us, there’s a lot to choose from) we’re calling on her for inspiration.

Sure, she’s acting in this photo, but she looks purely ecstatic and that’s how we want to remember Whitney in our hearts and memories. So, why channel her just through your headphones? Click through the slideshow above for a break down of this iconic moment in film history and how you can accomplish a similar look.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Click through the slideshow to find out how to get Whitney's awesome look here!

If you haven't noticed, we're obsessed with this deep wine color that's big now, and definitely was during the time of the film. This jacket will keep you cozy and feeling every bit Whitney.

Marc by Marc Jacobs Penn Trench with Real Fur Collar, $410.76, Bloomingdale's

Let's be honest, it's still pretty nippy out. This snood is awesome no matter who you're vibing.

Cashmere snood, $129.99, J. Crew

We're loving the calf-length skirt these days. This is a great updated version of Whitney's look above.

Accordian Pleat Skirt, $79.90, Zara

This hat will keep you warm and feeling every bit Whit.

Charter Club Hat, Chenille Pom Pom Beanie, $12.99, Macy's

This simple basic will get you through many a-season (and even through your mourning period).

Calvin Klein Modal Long Sleeve Top, $32, Urban Outfitters

This pair of kicks is perfect to top off just about any outfit, but especially this one.

Kate Spade Caelyn Flower-Toe Wedge Pump, $325, Bergdorf Goodman

Next slideshow starts in 10s

TopShop Unique’s F/W Collection Has Us Saying, ‘Yes Sir!’

TopShop Unique’s F/W Collection Has Us Saying, ‘Yes Sir!’
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share