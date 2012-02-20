Get The Look: Whitney Houston In ‘The Preacher’s Wife’

This weekend, we celebrated the life and talent of none other than Whitney Houston. She not only taught us about hard work (even when you’re as stupidly gifted as she was) but also the drive to continue to evolve as an artist, but ultimately as a woman.

Willing to admit her mistakes and be humbled by the attention she so greatly deserved, Whitney will remain an icon well past our time. Leaving behind not only a slew of songs we shamelessly belt in the shower, she also left us some pretty killer movies.

While Waiting to Exhale may be one of our favorite chick flicks of all time, we can’t get over how much The Preacher’s Wife stuck with us. That’s why, instead of sticking to the norm and citing some of her more infamous looks (trust us, there’s a lot to choose from) we’re calling on her for inspiration.

Sure, she’s acting in this photo, but she looks purely ecstatic and that’s how we want to remember Whitney in our hearts and memories. So, why channel her just through your headphones? Click through the slideshow above for a break down of this iconic moment in film history and how you can accomplish a similar look.