Get The Look: Steve Jobs Brings Back the Mock Turtleneck

I must have been channeling Steve Jobs this past weekend when I purchased a few sleeveless mock turtlenecks at American Apparel. I have this obsession with wearing them with chiffon maxi skirts — I think this willbe my fall uniform.

And I’m not the only one. Following the tragic death of Apple CEOSteve Jobs people are honoring his legend bycopping his style. Who would have thought?

Jobs, who was known for rocking a black mock turtleneck, has kicked off a huge trend and caused a dramatic upsurge in sales, reportsTMZ.Jobs’ favorite knitwear company has come forward to tell reporters their business has doubled following Jobs’ death.

A rep for theSt. Croix clothing company tellsTMZ thatas soon as news broke that Jobs had passed, their mock turtlenecks flew off the shelves — adding that St. Croix has experienced an “almost 100% increase in sales” since yesterday.

And the company plans to honor Jobs (although they haven’t exactly decided how) — the rep for St. Croix continues, saying,”We have a great respect for everything he did and we’re glad he believed in our American-made product.”

How do you think they should honor Jobs? I suggest a whole line of black mock turtlenecks called the “Jobs Collection,” which would include black mock turtlenecks in various styles — the original for guys, a cropped style for the fashionistas and even junior sizes for kids. Can you say stimulus package?

Send us your ideas in the comments below.