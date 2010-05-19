Get The Look – Rihanna’s Little Black Blazer And Jeans Combo

Celebrity red carpet looks are tough to emulate we never seem to have the occassion to wear frothy 10 feet long trains and sadly, we don’t have a makeup team tagging along behind us. But taking a cue from stars on the go is another matter. Celebs (save for Lady Gaga) dress down a bit while traveling abroad.

Take Rihanna’s black blazer and jeans look that she threw on while out in Glasgow. The practical combo could do well for us mere mortals whether it’s a dressed down jeans Friday or a sharp pairing for dinner out. And in the spirit of “imitation is the highest form of flattery” we’ve pulled together some key pieces to help you get the look. Check out the slideshow above!