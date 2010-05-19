Get The Look – Rihanna’s Little Black Blazer And Jeans Combo

Celebrity red carpet looks are tough to emulate we never seem to have the occassion to wear frothy 10 feet long trains and sadly, we don’t have a makeup team tagging along behind us. But taking a cue from stars on the go is another matter. Celebs (save for Lady Gaga) dress down a bit while traveling abroad.
Take Rihanna’s black blazer and jeans look that she threw on while out in Glasgow. The practical combo could do well for us mere mortals whether it’s a dressed down jeans Friday or a sharp pairing for dinner out. And in the spirit of “imitation is the highest form of flattery” we’ve pulled together some key pieces to help you get the look. Check out the slideshow above!
Have money to burn? No better way to spend it than on this statement Vivienne Westwood blazer. Plus the shoulders are more subtle than Rihanna's flashier style which means more wear for your investment. $835 at Net-a-porter.com
Not as tall as the Rude Boy star? This cropped blazer is in line with the tuxedo theme but doesn't overwhelm smaller frames. $98 at Express.com
A girl can always do with more white tees. These two options by C&C ($54, on the left) and Kain ($92, right) add a bit of detail on the sleeve to give it a utilitarian feel. For girls who like their tees sheer, opt for the Kain version. Revolveclothing.com
L to R: Go skinny with this Vince ($185 at Singer22.com) style that features 2 percent elastane, or if you want to tweak the silhouette a bit, then this bootcut number by McQ ($93 at theOutNet.com) is a good look. But stick with a dark blue they make gams look all the more lean.
Take a cue from RiRi's two-tone pick. These Lanvin patent leather slingbacks make the outfit. $567.50 at TheOutNet.com
Or try an open-toe version for warmer weather. BCBGirls women's Scent slingback oxford, $53.87 at Endless.com
The pop star knows how to accessorize wisely. Top off the outfit with this super affordable multi-chain necklace. $15.50 at American Eagle Outfitters
Last but not least, slide on a couple bangles to complete the look. L to R: Aurelie Bidermann large elephant bracelet, $575 at KirnaZabete.com; Alex and Ani Sugar Rush bangles, $128 at MaxandChloe.com