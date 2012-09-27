Get The Look: A Pop of Color for Fall

We’re always looking to stylish bloggers when it comes to perfecting the latest trends, so we recruited Icon Concierge’s Sade Strehlke to show off her take on one of the season’s biggest looks: bold colors.

Certain trends come and go, however, as fashion month wraps up in Paris, one fall one trend is cropping up both on and off the runways: bold pops of color.

In New York, fashion show attendees layered multiple hues of bold colors and accented their looks with big statement jewels, colorful clutches and perfectly placed prints. In London, editors chose the color du jour, burgundy, and paired it with blazers and jackets in jewel tones or prints that accentuated the beautiful dark rose hue. Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe affectionately calls the color “ox blood,” however I simply like to call it “burgundy, baby!”

So, how do you get the look? Well, Paige Denim has a few good, bold choices.

First up, we have the Paige Denim Edgemont Ultra Skinny in “Cheer.” It’s the perfect color to pull you out of Summer and fully submerse you in Fall. With double zippers on each side the look is flattering on a variety of shapes due to its flat pockets and slim fit. Pair this choice with a solid color blouse, like white silk, and then add a brocade, contrasting color or printed jacket if you’re feeling extra daring. I’ve paired this denim pick with two cropped jackets as the shortened cut makes my stems pop in “burgundy, baby!”

Another great piece by Paige is their Lenny Zip Jacket in “Owen.” While you can wear this over a tee, blouse or dress, why not skip the undergarments and wear this piece as a blouse? Button it up, and place a chunky colored necklace over it. Finish off the look with a bold print or a simple pop of color.

Simple, on-trend and stylish? You betcha! And so versatile and attainable with Paige’s new Fall collection!

For more information on our relationship with Paige Denim: cmp.ly/3