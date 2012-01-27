Get The Look: Celia Foote From ‘The Help’

We can’t get over how much we’re obsessed with The Help. The story is absolutely moving (I shamelessly cried on an Amtrak ride watching the film) and on second glance, the clothes are pretty much awesome.
The 1960s tend to be one of our favorite genres between the prim ladylike dresses, pencil skirts and killer eye makeup (we still love an Edie Sedgwick reference). In any case, since watching the flick, we’ve found ourselves channeling our inner Celia Foote: the irresistible character outcasted and mistakenly taken for a floosey.
Her sweet southern accent and kind heart won us over as she jumped onto the screen. We love how delicious she looks in all of her little outfits, from a simply sexy romper to a sick gown for an event. Anyways, we are so into her look, we decided to break down a few simple ways to achieve her retro southern style.
Click through the slideshow to get our suggestions!
Photo via Hollywood Reporter.
We love Celia's put-together look for cooking. It's super cute (and the color palette is perfect for Valentine's Day).
Show off your curves in a flirty pencil skirt!
Textured Ponte Skirt, $118, Anthropologie
Adding a skinny belt a shade or two darker than your main colors will help accentuate a teeny waist -- very Celia.
Maison Boinet Patent Leather Skinny belt, $75, Intermix
This bag is just all around perfect. The polka dots, the shape, the functional shoulder strap. Oh Marc, we love you so!
Marc by Marc Jacobs Dotty Snake Sia bag, $198, Shopbop
Tuck this bad boy into a skirt and you'll accomplish that perfect blouse-y effect. Also, with the perfect balance of print and sheer fabric, this top is wonderfully flirty without being slutty.
IRO Gloria Blouse, $109, Barneys
We love the idea of adding a little sparkle to any look -- these earrings do just the trick!
Kenneth Jay Lane Crystal Stud Clip Earrings, $75, Bergdorf Goodman
Mary Janes will never go out of style. We love this updated design and the color balances the loud clothing color palette. You don't want too much going on, now do you?
KORS Michael Kors Iona pump, $121, Revolve