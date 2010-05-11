Get A Little Sexy, Sweet Or Scandalous In Springtime Lingerie

In the winter months, we more than empathize with the need to wear cozy plaid flannel pj’s that camouflage any indication that you are in fact, female. But with warm nights ahead and some expert self tanner application, it’s time to let a little lingerie back into your life.

We know not every girl is a practiced vixen, so below we’ve compiled a range of styles from good girls gone bad to women who like their skivvies with some vintage inspiration and downright scandalous next-to-nothings.

Believe us, your bf will appreciate your newfound, slightly naughty nighttime attire. Single? No worries, it’s best to be prepared.

Sexy



Clockwise from top left: Black satin underwire bra by La Perla; Black lace embellished briefs by La Perla; Purple floaty cami by Aerie; Purple Floral garter mini by Aerie; Cream frou frou lace cami by Topshop; Turquoise silk cami by Carine Gilson; Turquoise silk shorts by Carine Gilson

Sexy need not mean over the top. Some well placed lace edgin and panties with a coquettish cut do wonders for the bum just ask the girls of Ipanema.

Sultry



Clockwise from top left: Black ruffled wrap robe by Apt. 9; Black lingerie dress by Alexander Wang; Gray satin baby doll and briefs set by Juice Couture; Leopard underwire bra by Mimi Holiday by Damaris; Leopard sheer briefs by Mimi Holliday by Damaris

Somehow leopard print always gets the heart racing call it the animal instinct and when paired with black pieces that say more sleek than frill, the combo is one powerful aphrodisiac. Instead of boy meets girl, it’s more boy meets woman.

Sweet



Clockwise from top left: Blush pink silk bra by Jean Yu; Blush pink silk briefs by Jean Yu; Pink polka dot cami by Marni; Pink polka dot briefs by Marni; Confetti print bra by Topshop; Confetti print mini by Topshop; Peach cami and briefs set by Juicy Couture

Don’t underestimate the power of the “girl-next-door.” Some sweet seduction could do wonders for some spring romance.

Scandalous



Clockwise from top left: Black tulle corset by La Perla; Black tulle thong by La Perla; Pink lace nightie by Aerie; Pink lace thing by Aerie; Black lace bra and brief set by Hanky Panky

If you dare to bare, then going right to the lingerie point let’s your best assets show. Let’s just say with the black lace and peekaboo mesh detailing, he won’t know what hit him.

