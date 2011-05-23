Get To Know Top Models Daria Werbowy & Behati Prinsloo

You might not know them by name, but you’re probably very familiar with these models’ beautiful faces. Daria Werbowy, 28, and Behati Prinsloo, 22, are seemingly everywhere we turn nowadays: Daria is the current face of Lancme, Cline and Balmain as well as an editorial favorite, and Behati is the girl-next-door who stuns in campaigns for the likes of J. Crew and Victoria’s Secret. The girls were both profiled this monthin T magazine and i-D , respectivelyand although we knew that these two were more than a pair of pretty faces, they still remained sort of mysterious… until now. Click through for some gorgeous snapshots of Daria and Behati, accompanied by some fun facts that will help you get to know the girls.

1 of 12 Daria is a star sailor. She once sailed across the Atlantic from New York with her family, and she is about to embark on a two-month sailing trip from Guatemala to Belize. By the way, she isn't merely a passengershe steers and sails herself. She even has a tattoo of an anchor on her index finger.

She really likes getting naked. Sara Moonves of T made this observation about Daria during the shoot: "Within five minutes, the bathing suit is off and Werbowy is naked with nothing to cover her but a street sign."

She's super low maintenance. What does Daria think is one of the best parts about seafaring? "Wearing the same T-shirt for days and not brushing my hair for weeks.

Girl makes bank. Daria was ranked on the Forbes list of top earning models for 2011. Last year, she made $4.5 million, due in large part to her contract as the face of Lancôme.

She's a whole lot of fun on set. She surfs before her call time, shows up in a tattered Nirvana t-shirt, starts drinking mojitos at 11 am and doesn't shy away from belting out an Ace of Base song or two.

Behati might have to be in bikini shape all year round, but she has quite the sweet tooth. She's powerless before chocolate mousse and vanilla ice cream, and also lists lemon sorbet and caramel-flavored anything as her favorite treats. When it comes to summer meals, she craves beet salad, a good burger and a Bloody Mary to wash it all down.

Her best friends are her two hairless cats. She has two Sphinx catsone named Gollum and one named Smeagolwho keep her entertained when her boyfriend, model Jamie Strachan, isn't around.

She has quite eclectic tastes. Her favorite TV shows are Californication, Dexter, House and 30 Rock, her favorite designers range from Chanel and Isabel Marant to Alexander Wang and Givenchy, and if she was stranded on a desert island, she'd bring albums by Led Zeppelin, John Simone and Joe Cocker.

Her personal style is a mix of girly, hippie and punk. Behati told the mag that she is "a fun, easy-going hippie with a mix of punk rock, and a mermaid in another life." She likes mixing grungy pieces with softer styles, and draws inspiration from the '60s, '70s and the English punk movement.

Her name has a really sweet meaning. Behati means "blessing," which is as lovely as the model's life motto: "Be true to yourself and treat others the way you want to be treated."






















