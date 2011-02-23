Get To Know Edgy Aussie Brand KSUBI (VIDEO)

Australian brand Ksubi has been a longstanding favorite with their edgy and provocative denim. Since its inception in 2000, Ksubi has undergone a brand name change and added basics, eyewear and shoes to their repertoire, all the while maintaining their alluring surfer vibe. One of Ksubi’s founders and directors Paul Wilson talks to StyleCaster at PROJECT to discuss dead man’s shoes, the erratic behavior of trends and the wild city of Las Vegas. Watch more below!

Project + StyleCaster: KSUBI from Evan Lane on Vimeo.

Interview by Shannah Katz. Video directed by Evan Lane.