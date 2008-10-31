Get Kate Moss Hair On the Cheap

Have you always coveted Kate Moss’ devil-may-care, rock star hair? Hell, I know I have. Well, the going just got a little easier, folks. News has it that James Brown, Moss’ long-time hair stylist and friend, has just launched a brand new, on-the-cheap line of hair products sold at boots.com. Starting at £5.99 per product, which equals out to about ten bucks, this may just be the best drugstore news I’ve heard in months. So get thee onto the site asap to bring some of that Moss magic into your life.