Net-a-Porter’s hotly anticipated sister website TheOutnet finally went live this morning to the excitement of Net-a-Porter addicts everywhere. Natalie Massenet launched TheOutnet as a discount site to accompany the wildly popular Net-a-Porter. Look for sales of 50% off and more on past season designer merchandise from Net-a-Porter.

We aren’t a huge fan of the circles and how it actually looks like a discount website, but we certainly aren’t complaining about 70% off.