Get in on the Action With TFC’s Tour de Fashion

New York City is chock full of stylish ladies doing their part for the environment by getting around via cycling—always in chiffon maxi, or denim cut-off clad and riding a fully accessorized bike complete wicker biminey basket andbell. I will not be so presumptuous as to put myself in with this lot but I will say, I ride my bike to work everyday—often times in heels. (P.S. if you ever want a date—do this.)

I was delighted to hear that the industry is getting in on this major trend by hosting aTour de Fashion a free, ‘ready-to-ride’ bicycle event! Thirty bicycles, creatively customized by New York’s top designers, will be available to the public during Fashion Week September 8-15.

Organizers report:

TheTour de Fashion bicycle fleet, purchased by the Fashion Center from Bowery Lane Bicycles, are handmade in NYC and are being embellished by some of New York’s top fashion designers, including Diane von Furstenberg, Betsey Johnson, Isaac Mizrahi, Nicole Miller, Patricia Underwood, Elie Tahari, Nanette Lepore, Juicy Couture, Rebecca Minkoff, Carlos Falchi, Doo.Ri Chung, Lela Rose, Rebecca Taylor, Prabal Gurung and others, making these the most fashionable bikes in town! The Fashion CenterTour de Fashion

Thursday, September 8 Thursday, September 15

Weekdays 10:00 am 6:00 pm; Weekends 11:00 am 6:00 pm

Tented bike stations will be located on theBroadway Plazas at 40th Street.

The world’s most fashionable bikes are available, free of charge, with a refundable credit card deposit. Not up for cycling? Stop by theTour de Fashion tents anyway to view the designer bikes on display throughout the event! For full details visit The Fashion Center.

Illustration by designerJessica Hosoi

