‘Get In The Cage’: Last Night’s SNL Gem Featuring Jude Law

We must say,Saturday Night Live has made quite a comeback. With a re-vamped cast and a handful of seriously funny celebrity hosts, SNL is once again worth watching, and for that, we’re extremely thankful.

Last night during the ‘Weekend Update,’ a fake Nicolas Cage discussed his exclusion from the new Sherlock Holmes film with none other than Jude Law. So we took a break from sobbing over The Holiday and tuned in to watch one of our favorite leading men get his funny on. Check out the clip below and let us know what you think of Law’s SNL cameo in the comments section below!