Get in Bed With Eva Mendes

Who knew Eva Mendes was a budding bedding designer? Dropping the steamy sex kitten look that she so famously donned in the Calvin Klein campaign earlier this month, Eva Mendes launched her new bedding line Vida by Eva Mendes at Macy’s in NYC this Saturday. In a red and white floral print dress, Mendes looked more desperate housewife then billboard hottie while unveiling to the world her domestic goddess side.

The Latin-inspired collection of bedding and window treatments is available at macys.com and, lucky for us, it’s all priced under $350 (with many of the items already curiously marked down).

So tell us, would you trade your duvet cover in for an Eva Mendes original?