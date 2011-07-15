Get Healthy Now! 10 Superfoods You Need To Be Eating

First, let me clarify by explaining that there’s a difference between healthy foods and Superfoods. For the most part, most health-conscious people can distinguish the good stuff from the bad stuff. But weight loss is just one, small component that Superfoods have to offer.

As far as health goes, these nutrient-rich choices are good for your heart, brain, skin, immune system and so much more. Prevention came up with a list of 25 Superfoods that we all should incorporate into our daily diets. Click through for 15 to get you started, and be sure to check out the complete list at Prevention.com.

Photos: istock