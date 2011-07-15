Get Healthy Now! 10 Superfoods You Need To Be Eating

First, let me clarify by explaining that there’s a difference between healthy foods and Superfoods. For the most part, most health-conscious people can distinguish the good stuff from the bad stuff. But weight loss is just one, small component that Superfoods have to offer.
As far as health goes, these nutrient-rich choices are good for your heart, brain, skin, immune system and so much more. Prevention came up with a list of 25 Superfoods that we all should incorporate into our daily diets. Click through for 15 to get you started, and be sure to check out the complete list at Prevention.com.
Photos: istock
Lean Beef
Benefits:
- Best absorbed source of iron
- Good source of zinc, which helps with memory
- B vitamins help turn food into energy
- High in Vitamin E, a brain-boosting antioxidant
Eggs
Benefits:
- Egg yolks are high in choline, which is linked to lower rates of breast cancer
- High in antioxidants that may help prevent macular degeneration and cataracts
Salmon
Benefits:
- One of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which help prevent heart disease, smoothe skin, boost mood and keep you full longer
Edamame and Tofu
Benefits:
- Tofu, soy milk, and edamame help fight heart disease when they replace fatty meats and cheeses
- Contains heart-healthy polyunsaturated fats
- Good source of fiber to keep you full longer
- Isoflavones, or plant estrogens, may also help prevent breast cancer
Olive Oil
Benefits:
- Contains heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, which lower bad LDL cholesterol and raise good HDL cholesterol
- Rich in antioxidants, which may help reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases
Garlic
Benefits:
- Contains more than 70 active phytochemicals, including allicin, which help lower high blood pressure
- Lowers rates of ovarian, colorectal, and other cancers
- Boosts immune system
Blueberries
Benefits:
- Packed with age-defying antioxidants
- Can help with memory loss, prevent urinary tract infections and relieve eyestrain
Dark Chocolate
Benefits:
- Filled with flavonoid antioxidants that keep blood platelets from sticking together and may even unclog your arteries
Sweet Potatoes
Benefits:
- Great souce of vitamin A, an essential nutrient that protects and maintains eyes, skin and the linings of respiratory, urinary and intestinal tracts
Lychee
Benefits:
-Second-highest level of heart-healthy polyphenols of all fruits tested in a Journal of Nutrition study
- Plays an important role in the prevention of degenerative diseases such as cancer