Get GOOPy In The City With Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, a.k.a. the human version of a #WhiteGirlProblem, is all about bringing her message to the people. Thanks to her website GOOP, we are able to be a part of Gwyneth’s crazy, delusional, and glamorous world, filled with macrobiotic meals and vacations with her BFF Jay-Z.

Now, it’s getting a lot easier to get your fill of Gwyneth. For only $3.99, you can download GOOP City on your iPhones or iPads. The app will offer “tips on restaurants, bars, shopping, walking tours, and more.” Frankly, I never need tips on walking tours, but if Gwyneth recommends it, it’s good enough for moi.

Gwyneth’s motivation for creating the app were her negative personal experiences, including”years of being steered in the wrong direction by bribed concierges, biased opinions, and just plain bad suggestions.” People, we have found our generation’s Mother Teresa.