Get a Glimpse at Carine Roitfeld’s Epic 72 Page V Editorial

WWD reported the following yesterday, in the Memo Pad section, wherein the writer signed A.W. [Anna?):

“Carine Roitfeld has been mum on her plans for the September issue of V magazine, but WWD has learned she’s collaborating with Mario Testino on a 72-page fashion extravaganza. For this themed ‘heroes issue,’ they chose Elizabeth Taylor. ‘She had the kind of elegance that went far beyond clothes,’ said Roitfeld.”

Today, there’s a behind the scenes look at the 72 page editorial care of V, featuring a dark haired model with blue eyes that violet is hard to come by in Old Hollywood inspired looks complete with netted hats. It’s all very demure and a lovely tribute to Liz, but hardly regular controversial-meets-vamp Roitfeld fare. Although, Ms. Taylor was known to stir a few controversies herself, so maybe this is an homage made in heaven.

Check the video below until we can see the whole deal in the September issue of the mag.

[Stylist]