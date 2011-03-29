Get Fit First Thing: 5 Benefits of a Morning Workout

Our friends at Wonderful Pistachios would agree with me when I tell you that there’s just something inexplicably amazing about getting your workout out of the way first thing in the morning. That’s why they want you to “Get Crackin” at the crack of dawn well, not literally the crack of dawn, but just go with it. Whether you choose to wake up an hour early for some relaxing yoga or amp up your morning with a metabolism boosting run, there’s no better time of day to release those endorphins. Still need some convincing? Read on for 5 benefits to starting your morning with a workout.

1. Mood Booster

“Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands! They just don’t!” Elle Woods couldn’t have put it better. Release those endorphins first thing and you set the tone for the rest of your day.

2. Rev up your metabolism

It’s the same reason we were always told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. By jump starting your metabolism first thing in the morning, you’ll accelerate your ability to burn calories throughout the day.

3. Meditation Time

One hour, or even as little as 30 minutes, in the morning is ample time to get centered for the day. It’s an opportunity for you to be alone with your thoughts and sort out any upcoming challenges you may have ahead of you for the rest of the day.

4. You’re more likely to actually work out

Trying to squeeze a workout in after the end of a long day can prove to be a huge challenge, leading most of us to make excuses to skip the gym. There’s nothing more satisfying than wrapping up your day knowing you already got the hard part over with first thing in the morning. No you can go enjoy happy hour with your friends… if you’re so inclined.

5. You’ll sleep better at night

It’s very logical when you think about it. If you’re exercising close to bedtime, then chances are that your body will still be in a stimulated state by bedtime, making it hard to enter that state of rest. Get the workout done in the morning and you’ll be more than ready to hit the sack at night.

Eniko Mihalik Photo: Alasdair McLellan

