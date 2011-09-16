Get a “Fan”: Pick Up Your Facebook Photo Gallery Game

Be your own #1 fan and pick up a few in the process!

Our very own man-about-town/photographerSpencer Wohlrab shoots some of the most attractive women in the city. Never one to go for the obvious shot—Spencer captured several lovely ladies, at various events during fashion week,flaunting their tresses with the help of industrial size fans. While the purpose of the fan was probably to cool the temperature of packed houses and steamy clubs, we’ve found another much more useful purpose—photo ops!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you heard about ourOfficial Unofficial New York Fashion Week Party, Wednesday night. As I mingled throughour fabulous fiesta, I “caught wind” of a fan of our very own and grabbed Spencer for a mini-shoot.

What do you think? Want to get in on the action? Check out Spencer’s tips for “wurking” the camera. We can’t let the models have all the fun, now can we?

Spencer Says:

1. The eyes play an important role—make sure to make eye contact with the camera.

2. Seduce your audience.

3. It’s a fan! Have fun with it!

You’re turn—send us your best wind-blown photographs via your Daily Mirrors!