Get The Emmy Look for Less- 4 Great Ways to Dress Like the Stars

While we definitely tune into the Emmys to see who wins and loses, which comedy writer makes the funniest speech, and to find out which new shows we should be watching (Breaking Bad, anyone?); the true fun comes from the voyeuristic pleasure we get from watching TV’s leading ladies walk the red carpet.

Click here to see the night’s top winners.

And here for the best and worst dressed of the night.

But scroll down to see how you can get it all for yourself.

Kate Walsh looked pulled-together and simple in an ice blue J. Mendel gown. Get the look for yourself (above):

Silver silk cocktail dress by Mara Hoffman

Silver round clutch with silver and gold crystals and sequins by Rafe

Beige high heel pumps by Aldo

Mila Kunis’ burgundy Monique Lhuillier gown added a serious dose of drama to the red carpet. Try her sophisticated glamour yourself:

Red cross front dress with zipper back by Elizabeth and James, $495



Dark brown runway clutch by Michael Kors

Brown marble patent leather pump by Joan & David

Hayden Panettiere’s J.Mendel gown flattered her figure while still making her look young and fresh. Get your own pleated pink number:

Fuchsia strapless layered dress by MINT by Jodi Arnold, $374



Pewter metallic snake eve clutch by Lauren Merkin, $180



Tan leather “Lucy” pump by Elizabeth and James

Ginnifer Goodwin went out of the box with her purple Yves Saint Laurent gown. Get the monochromatic look for yourself:

Purple satin pleated tube dress by The Limited

Purple patent leather clutch by Rafe

Purple leather ruffled pump with buckle by BE&D